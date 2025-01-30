Left Menu

Puducherry's Road to Safety: Collaborative Measures to Curb Accidents

Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan emphasized coordinated efforts to enhance road safety and reduce accidents. Addressing concerns, he praised police work and stressed public and departmental responsibility to prevent fatalities. With statistics indicating high accident rates, efforts include mandatory helmet usage and educational initiatives for schoolchildren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Puducherry is taking significant steps towards improving road safety, with Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan urging a unified approach across various departments to tackle the issue.

During the 36th National Road Safety month closing event, he highlighted the alarming rate of road accidents and fatalities in the region.

Efforts, including compulsory helmet use and enhanced public awareness, aim to drastically reduce the number of incidents. Governor Kailashnathan stressed the necessity for collective action from all stakeholders to ensure the safety of Puducherry's roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

