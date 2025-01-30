Left Menu

Adani Enterprises Faces 97% Plunge in Q3 Net Profit

Adani Enterprises Ltd experienced a significant 97% drop in net profit in Q3 fiscal year 2025, primarily due to reduced coal trading volumes amid rising renewable energy use. The company's revenue fell by 9%, and forex losses from Australian operations further impacted profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:47 IST
Adani Enterprises Faces 97% Plunge in Q3 Net Profit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the leading entity of the Gautam Adani group, reported a sharp 97% decline in its third-quarter net profit, causing its shares to fall 3% on Thursday.

The stock closed at Rs 2,252.65 on the BSE, following an intra-day drop of 5%. On the NSE, it ended at Rs 2,247.90.

This profit decline, attributed to a slowdown in the coal trading segment impacted by increased renewable energy demand, saw revenue dip 9% to Rs 22,848.42 crore.

Pre-tax profits from coal trading, a significant revenue segment, halved to Rs 745 crore. Additionally, forex losses due to the Australian dollar depreciation impacted overall financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025