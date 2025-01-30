Adani Enterprises Faces 97% Plunge in Q3 Net Profit
Adani Enterprises Ltd experienced a significant 97% drop in net profit in Q3 fiscal year 2025, primarily due to reduced coal trading volumes amid rising renewable energy use. The company's revenue fell by 9%, and forex losses from Australian operations further impacted profits.
- Country:
- India
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the leading entity of the Gautam Adani group, reported a sharp 97% decline in its third-quarter net profit, causing its shares to fall 3% on Thursday.
The stock closed at Rs 2,252.65 on the BSE, following an intra-day drop of 5%. On the NSE, it ended at Rs 2,247.90.
This profit decline, attributed to a slowdown in the coal trading segment impacted by increased renewable energy demand, saw revenue dip 9% to Rs 22,848.42 crore.
Pre-tax profits from coal trading, a significant revenue segment, halved to Rs 745 crore. Additionally, forex losses due to the Australian dollar depreciation impacted overall financial performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trilateral Pact for Subsea Renewable Energy
Germany's Wind Power Surge: A Renewed Commitment to Renewable Energy
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy's Resilient Q3 Turnaround
India-Singapore: Pioneering Pathways in Renewable Energy and Technology
Arunachal Pradesh's Renewable Energy Revolution: A Pathway to Sustainable Growth