Adani Enterprises Faces 97% Plunge in Q3 Net Profit

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the leading entity of the Gautam Adani group, reported a sharp 97% decline in its third-quarter net profit, causing its shares to fall 3% on Thursday.

The stock closed at Rs 2,252.65 on the BSE, following an intra-day drop of 5%. On the NSE, it ended at Rs 2,247.90.

This profit decline, attributed to a slowdown in the coal trading segment impacted by increased renewable energy demand, saw revenue dip 9% to Rs 22,848.42 crore.

Pre-tax profits from coal trading, a significant revenue segment, halved to Rs 745 crore. Additionally, forex losses due to the Australian dollar depreciation impacted overall financial performance.

