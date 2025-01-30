Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers Shines Amid 21% Profit Surge

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 21.23% increase in net profit to Rs 218.68 crore for Q3 of the 2024-25 fiscal, driven by strong sales. The income rose 40% to Rs 7,318.19 crore. The company plans to open 30 Kalyan and 15 Candere showrooms, optimistic about the wedding season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:20 IST
Kalyan Jewellers demonstrated impressive financial growth, with a 21.23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 218.68 crore during the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, largely attributed to robust sales.

Compared to the previous year, when the company reported a net profit of Rs 180.37 crore, the total income witnessed a significant enhancement of 40%, reaching Rs 7,318.19 crore.

Despite higher expenses, reported at Rs 7,024.63 crore, Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman is optimistic, noting steady progress despite fluctuations in gold prices and ambitious plans to inaugurate 30 Kalyan and 15 Candere showrooms by the end of the current fiscal quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

