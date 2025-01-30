Left Menu

Shakti Pumps' Revenue Surge Boosts Profits

Shakti Pumps reported a significant rise in profit after tax to Rs 104 crore for Q3 2023-24, driven by higher revenues. The company's revenue jumped 30.9% to Rs 648.8 crore. Chairman Dinesh Patidar credited this growth to order execution and operational efficiencies. The company also expanded in the EV segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:51 IST
Water pump giant Shakti Pumps announced an impressive financial performance in the December quarter, recording a more than two-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 104 crore, primarily due to elevated revenues.

Compared to the Rs 45.20 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Shakti Pumps experienced a remarkable growth. The company reported a 30.9% increase in revenue from operations, bringing the total to Rs 648.8 crore compared to Rs 495.6 crore in the same period last year.

Over a nine-month span ending December 2024, the firm's PAT surged to Rs 298.1 crore from Rs 52.1 crore recorded in April-December 2023. This dramatic expansion was fueled by increased order execution and operational efficiencies, according to company chairman Dinesh Patidar. The organization maintained a strong order book of Rs 2,070 crore by year-end, with significant moves into the EV sector and a 58% growth in export business.

