Global Markets Tumble Amid Trade War Fears

Global financial markets plunged sharply on Monday following escalated fears of an impending trade war. Investors, spooked by the U.S. administration's imposition of widespread tariffs, rushed to reevaluate risk, resulting in heavy losses across equities and a flight towards safe-haven assets.

The sweeping sell-off continued from last week, erasing trillions in equity value. Analysts expressed concern over growing recession risks, as market volatility remained high. The U.S. dollar reasserted dominance, while sectors heavily exposed to global growth suffered significant hits.

Market experts warned of prolonged uncertainty with little policy response from the Trump administration. Calls for a strategic pivot remain unmet, further deepening fears of recessionary outcomes as investors grapple with unpredictable market dynamics.

