Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting India's Global Logistics Competitiveness

Mahindra Logistics CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan has called on the Indian government to prioritize incentives for global connectivity as part of the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26. Speaking ahead of the budget presentation set for February 1, Swaminathan emphasized the logistics sector's crucial role in economic growth.

Swaminathan highlighted the need for infrastructure investments in highways, expressways, multi-modal transport networks, and logistics parks to transform the industry. He also pointed to the importance of accelerating automation, digitization, and adopting green logistics, supported by advanced electric vehicle infrastructure, to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Additional proposed measures include reducing logistics costs, enhancing skill development, and formalizing gig economy employment through regulatory frameworks. Swaminathan believes targeted incentives for the warehousing sector could position India as a strategic hub for global trade, elevating the country's competitiveness in logistics and manufacturing excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)