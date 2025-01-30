Left Menu

Akasa Air Slashes Prayagraj Flight Prices Amid Rising Demand for Maha Kumbh

Akasa Air has cut ticket prices for flights to Prayagraj by 30-45% and increased flight numbers following government requests to keep fares reasonable. The reduction comes in response to rising airfares due to the Maha Kumbh. New flight connections are available from Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:02 IST
Akasa Air Slashes Prayagraj Flight Prices Amid Rising Demand for Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air has significantly reduced ticket prices for its flights to Prayagraj, cutting costs by 30 to 45 percent. This move, reported by sources on Thursday, follows a governmental request urging airlines to maintain reasonable fares.

Airfares for Prayagraj had been increasing as travelers flock to the city for the Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and ends on February 26. In response to this, the Civil Aviation Ministry called on airlines to increase flight availability while keeping prices in check.

According to their release, Akasa Air has enhanced connectivity to Prayagraj with special services from Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, along with daily flights from Mumbai and Delhi. The airline's website indicates that a ticket from Pune on February 19 is priced at just over Rs 28,000. This follows a plea from Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to the Civil Aviation Minister regarding high fares affecting devotees' travel plans to the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025