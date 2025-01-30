Akasa Air Slashes Prayagraj Flight Prices Amid Rising Demand for Maha Kumbh

Akasa Air has significantly reduced ticket prices for its flights to Prayagraj, cutting costs by 30 to 45 percent. This move, reported by sources on Thursday, follows a governmental request urging airlines to maintain reasonable fares.

Airfares for Prayagraj had been increasing as travelers flock to the city for the Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and ends on February 26. In response to this, the Civil Aviation Ministry called on airlines to increase flight availability while keeping prices in check.

According to their release, Akasa Air has enhanced connectivity to Prayagraj with special services from Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, along with daily flights from Mumbai and Delhi. The airline's website indicates that a ticket from Pune on February 19 is priced at just over Rs 28,000. This follows a plea from Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to the Civil Aviation Minister regarding high fares affecting devotees' travel plans to the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)