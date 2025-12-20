Civil Aviation Ministry Enforces Stringent Guidelines Amid Fog Disruptions
The civil aviation ministry has mandated airlines to adhere to passenger facilitation requirements amid widespread flight disruptions caused by dense fog. Measures include timely information, adequate staffing, and passenger entitlements like refreshments and rescheduling. Clear communication and arrangements for diverted flights are also emphasized.
- Country:
- India
Amid ongoing flight disruptions due to fog and low visibility, the civil aviation ministry has directed airlines to strictly follow passenger facilitation guidelines. This move aims to mitigate the inconvenience caused to travelers as dense fog grounds or delays hundreds of flights, particularly at major airports such as Delhi's IGIA.
The ministry's directive emphasizes timely and accurate information delivery regarding flights, ensuring access to meals and refreshments during extended delays. Additionally, it calls for rebooking or refund options in case of cancellations and underscores that boarding must not be denied to passengers who have checked in on time.
Airlines are also urged to maintain adequate staffing and operational readiness at airports, focusing on helpdesks during fog-affected hours. For flights diverted due to weather conditions, airlines should provide necessary arrangements at alternate airports, including refreshments and seamless onward connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger at Delhi airport; suspended: Sources.
Heavy Fog Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport: Hundreds Cancelled and Delayed
Foggy Conditions Wreak Havoc on Delhi Airport Operations
Fog Grounds Flights: Chaos at Delhi Airport
FAA Warns Airlines of Venezuelan Airspace Risks