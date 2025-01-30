Madhya Pradesh's Call to Japanese Investors: Unleashing Abundant Resources

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has extended an invitation to Japanese investors, urging them to capitalize on the state's abundant resources and strategic infrastructure. During a roadshow for the upcoming 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' summit, Yadav emphasized the region's conducive business environment and appealing incentives.

Yadav highlighted the state's well-developed connectivity through expressways and corridors, vital for efficient market supply chains. With ample water, forest, and human resources, Madhya Pradesh stands out as a prime investment destination offering diverse facilities, including industrial parks dedicated to textiles, IT, and more.

The Chief Minister also elaborated on the state's transparent industrial policies and innovative progress in sectors such as healthcare and tourism. His visit to Japan is part of a broader initiative to showcase the state's potential ahead of the Global Investors Summit set for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)