Belgian Airspace Reopens After Brief Technical Glitch

Belgian airspace reopened after a brief closure due to technical issues with the Skeyes air traffic control system. The disruption, which lasted just over an hour, affected flights including one carrying the Slovak Prime Minister, but was resolved after a system reboot.

Belgian airspace resumed operations on Thursday, following a closure that lasted slightly over an hour due to a technical glitch with the Skeyes air traffic control computer system, as reported by local media sources.

According to Skeyes, the issue was resolved by rebooting their systems, though the closure did require a flight carrying Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to turn back to Slovakia instead of landing in Brussels for a meeting with European Commission officials.

A Skeyes spokesperson informed VRT, a local news broadcaster, that the malfunction was identified around 3 p.m. and that all aircraft within the affected airspace were diverted to neighboring countries using backup systems to ensure safety.

