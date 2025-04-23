FDA Moves to Remove Synthetic Food Dyes Amid Health Concerns

In a significant move aiming at public health safety, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced plans to eliminate synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply, citing possible links to health issues like ADHD, obesity, and diabetes.

During a joint press conference, Kennedy and Makary highlighted findings from a 2007 Lancet study associated with food dyes and hyperactivity, although scientists argue more research is needed. With legislative backing from states with existing food dye laws, the agency is set to revoke authorizations for some dyes, urging industries to switch to natural coloring alternatives.

Despite some industry's resistance, the move is seen as a step towards improving children's health. Makary emphasized the transition's affordability, promoting natural dyes like watermelon and beet juices. Kennedy promised further review and approval of natural color additives to ensure a safer food supply for American children.

(With inputs from agencies.)