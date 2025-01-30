Left Menu

Belgium's Airspace Resumes Operations After Brief Shutdown

Belgium's airspace was briefly closed due to a technical issue with the Skeyes computer system. The disruption lasted just over an hour but caused a flight carrying the Slovak Prime Minister to turn back. Operations resumed after the system was rebooted.

30-01-2025
Belgian airspace was temporarily closed for just over an hour on Thursday afternoon due to a technical malfunction in the air traffic controllers' Skeyes computer system, according to Brussels airport's social media update.

The disruption notably affected a flight carrying Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, forcing it to return to Slovakia instead of attending a meeting with European Commission officials in Brussels. By about 3 p.m. local time, it was evident that the system responsible for managing the airspace wasn't functioning correctly.

A Skeyes spokesperson informed VRT, a local news broadcaster, that aircraft within the affected airspace were rerouted to neighboring countries using a backup system until the issue was resolved. The primary airports in Belgium include Brussels Zaventem and Charleroi, among others.

