Karnataka Truckers Strike Over Fuel, Toll, and Regulatory Grievances

Karnataka's truckers are coming to a halt as the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association initiates an indefinite strike. This action is in protest against the climbing fuel prices and frequent harassment at toll plazas, impacting truck operations both within and outside the state.

Harish Sabharwal, president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, reported to PTI that the strike has received a promising initial response. Transport in Karnataka is at a standstill, with no trucks entering or leaving the state, disrupting economic activity and potentially inflating the prices of essential goods.

The association has highlighted several grievances, including a steep rise in diesel VAT by five rupees per litre over the last nine months, increased toll booth harassment, and operating challenges due to outdated regulations not aligned with GST. Additionally, barriers like no-entry restrictions in Bengaluru and pressure from NBFCs are exacerbating the crisis.

