Navigating the New Abortion Landscape: A Year in Review

The number of people crossing state lines for abortions dropped in 2024, even as the total number of clinician-provided abortions rose slightly, according to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute. The research highlights ongoing changes in the U.S. abortion landscape following the 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

The report, which estimates 1.04 million abortions were performed in 2024 compared to the previous year's total, points to a 9% decline in interstate travel for abortions. Nonetheless, telehealth-based methods have gained prevalence, with one in 10 abortions relying on such services amid legal controversies over pill distribution.

Significant disparities remain, affecting particularly Black and Hispanic women and those with less education or unmarried status, who experience increased birth rates in areas with fewer abortion clinics. The ongoing legal and logistical challenges underscore the significant impact of state-imposed bans on personal autonomy and women's health across the nation.

