Airlines Boost Flights and Slash Fares Amid Maha Kumbh Travel Surge

Akasa Air and Air India have taken significant steps to address the high demand for flights to Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, following instructions from the government to maintain reasonable airfares.

In response, Akasa Air has reduced ticket prices by 30 to 45 percent and increased the number of flights to the city from various major locations, including Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, alongside its existing Mumbai and Delhi services.

Air India has also bolstered connectivity, announcing additional flights from Delhi and a new service route between Mumbai and Prayagraj, operating until the end of February. This move follows a request from Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to address the soaring airfares that were hampering travel plans for the pilgrimage.

