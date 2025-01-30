Left Menu

Airlines Boost Flights and Slash Fares Amid Maha Kumbh Travel Surge

Akasa Air and Air India have responded to a government directive by reducing fares and increasing flights to Prayagraj amid the Maha Kumbh. Akasa Air cut prices by up to 45% and added flights, while Air India introduced extra services. Civil Aviation Minister intervened after high fare complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air and Air India have taken significant steps to address the high demand for flights to Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, following instructions from the government to maintain reasonable airfares.

In response, Akasa Air has reduced ticket prices by 30 to 45 percent and increased the number of flights to the city from various major locations, including Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, alongside its existing Mumbai and Delhi services.

Air India has also bolstered connectivity, announcing additional flights from Delhi and a new service route between Mumbai and Prayagraj, operating until the end of February. This move follows a request from Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to address the soaring airfares that were hampering travel plans for the pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

