India's Economic Survey: A Glimpse into Fiscal Growth

The Economic Survey for 2024-25, led by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageshwaran, forecasts a GDP growth of 6.3-6.8% for the next fiscal year. Presented in Parliament, the survey highlights a projected current fiscal growth of 6.4%, hampered by weak manufacturing and investments.

The upcoming Economic Survey is set to predict GDP growth rates between 6.3% and 6.8% for the next fiscal year, according to sources.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageshwaran, along with his team, has authored the Survey 2024-25, which will be presented in Parliament today.

India's GDP is anticipated to expand at a 4-year low rate of 6.4% for the current fiscal year, primarily due to sluggish manufacturing and investment activities, as estimated by the National Statistics Office.

This figure is below the 6.5-7% growth projected in the previous Economic Survey and the Reserve Bank of India's 6.6% estimate.

Published annually just before the Union Budget, the Economic Survey provides a broad overview of current fiscal performance and insight into future prospects.

