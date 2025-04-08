Shimla Protests Erupt Over Steep Bus Fare Hike

In Shimla, local residents and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) took to the streets to protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office on Tuesday. The demonstration was sparked by the Himachal Pradesh government's controversial decision to double the minimum bus fare from Rs 5 to 10, a move perceived as a heavy burden on daily commuters and the economically weaker sections.

Jagat Ram, CPIM's State General Secretary, vociferously opposed the decision in front of the media. He accused the government of consistently imposing financial strains on the poor and warned that any failure to roll back the fare hike would lead to more aggressive protests. He also pointed out the excessive bus travel charges compared to other states.

The CPIM criticized the government's approval of 1000 new bus routes allegedly being allocated to private operators, viewing it as a move for private gain over public welfare. As living costs rise, with increases in water and garbage fees, the party sees echoes of past governance mistakes. They also denounced recent national fuel price hikes, calling for public unity against economic disparity.

(With inputs from agencies.)