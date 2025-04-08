High Court Declines Plea for Foot Overbridge Construction Near Delhi Zoo
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the construction of a foot overbridge or underpass near the National Zoological Park on Mathura Road. The court emphasized that such decisions should be left to experts and highlighted existing plans to manage traffic without signal interference.
The Delhi High Court has rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) aiming for the development of a foot overbridge or an underpass near the National Zoological Park on Mathura Road. The plea also included a demand for a 20-second traffic light at the Sher Shah Road intersection.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela clarified that determining traffic management on road stretches relied on expert planners. The court expressed reluctance to intervene in matters better suited for specialists.
The court's order cited a government-approved integrated plan, which emphasizes constructing tunnels, underpasses, and foot overbridges to ensure the area remains signal-free. Despite initial proposals for two foot overbridges, only one was approved, respecting archaeological constraints and feasibility.
