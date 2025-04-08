Left Menu

High Court Declines Plea for Foot Overbridge Construction Near Delhi Zoo

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the construction of a foot overbridge or underpass near the National Zoological Park on Mathura Road. The court emphasized that such decisions should be left to experts and highlighted existing plans to manage traffic without signal interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:08 IST
High Court Declines Plea for Foot Overbridge Construction Near Delhi Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) aiming for the development of a foot overbridge or an underpass near the National Zoological Park on Mathura Road. The plea also included a demand for a 20-second traffic light at the Sher Shah Road intersection.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela clarified that determining traffic management on road stretches relied on expert planners. The court expressed reluctance to intervene in matters better suited for specialists.

The court's order cited a government-approved integrated plan, which emphasizes constructing tunnels, underpasses, and foot overbridges to ensure the area remains signal-free. Despite initial proposals for two foot overbridges, only one was approved, respecting archaeological constraints and feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025