Supreme Court Verdict Shakes Tamil Nadu: Governor Loses Chancellor Role

The Supreme Court has handed down a landmark decision, declaring that Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi is no longer the chancellor of the state's universities. This follows a prolonged legislative tussle involving 10 bills aimed at curtailing the governor's authority, backed by the ruling DMK party.

DMK leaders and supporters thronged the streets in celebration, marking the occasion with fireworks and sweets, while officials prepared to formalize the bills' effects in the government's gazette. Senior DMK figure RS Bharathi criticized Governor Ravi's oppositional stance, asserting that his actions were akin to those of an adversarial political party.

P Wilson, DMK MP and senior advocate, highlighted that the legislation aimed to replace the governor with state-appointed chancellors, emphasizing the judgments' reinforcement of state autonomy. The apex court's ruling has further intensified calls to address other pending state-government issues, such as the NEET exemption bill, emphasizing the ongoing legal and political battles in the state.

