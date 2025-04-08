Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict Shakes Tamil Nadu: Governor Loses Chancellor Role

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court removed Governor RN Ravi from his role as chancellor of Tamil Nadu's state universities, following DMK-led efforts that involved 10 legislative bills. The decision was celebrated by DMK, highlighting long-standing conflicts between the state government and the governor's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:09 IST
Supreme Court Verdict Shakes Tamil Nadu: Governor Loses Chancellor Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has handed down a landmark decision, declaring that Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi is no longer the chancellor of the state's universities. This follows a prolonged legislative tussle involving 10 bills aimed at curtailing the governor's authority, backed by the ruling DMK party.

DMK leaders and supporters thronged the streets in celebration, marking the occasion with fireworks and sweets, while officials prepared to formalize the bills' effects in the government's gazette. Senior DMK figure RS Bharathi criticized Governor Ravi's oppositional stance, asserting that his actions were akin to those of an adversarial political party.

P Wilson, DMK MP and senior advocate, highlighted that the legislation aimed to replace the governor with state-appointed chancellors, emphasizing the judgments' reinforcement of state autonomy. The apex court's ruling has further intensified calls to address other pending state-government issues, such as the NEET exemption bill, emphasizing the ongoing legal and political battles in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025