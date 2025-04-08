Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding School Service Commission Recruitment

Former judge and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay demands that the School Service Commission distinguish between eligible and ineligible school staff using OMR sheets following a Supreme Court ruling. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is requested to form a committee to save the jobs of eligible teachers.

  • Country:
  • India

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a Calcutta High Court judge-turned-BJP MP, has called upon the School Service Commission (SSC) to start segregating ineligible from eligible school staff using OMR sheets, following a Supreme Court decision that left numerous educators jobless. He emphasized the commission's capability to carry out this task.

He urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to form a committee to develop a method for salvaging the jobs of eligible teachers. The Supreme Court, in April, upheld a 2024 judgment annulling the recruitment of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff through the 2016 SSC drive, calling it tainted.

Gangopadhyay, alongside about 20 eligible teachers, visited the SSC office to further press his demands. Despite facing resistance from the ruling TMC, Gangopadhyay remains committed to advocating for a mechanism that ensures deserving candidates retain their jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

