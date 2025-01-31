ILO and ITCILO Launch Yellow Economy Initiative to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth in Desert Regions

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth in desert regions, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Training Centre of the ILO (ITCILO) hosted the Yellow Economy Design Sprint Workshop on January 28, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The workshop brought together key stakeholders from across the globe to explore innovative and practical solutions for fostering sustainable development, livelihoods, and job creation in arid and semi-arid environments.

Building a Vision for Sustainable Desert Economies

The workshop served as a critical first step in establishing a broader dialogue on the Desert Economy framework, which focuses on economic activities connected to the unique ecosystems of desert regions. The initiative aims to support sustainable livelihoods, job creation, and climate resilience in deserts, aligning with global efforts to combat desertification and promote environmental sustainability.

Peter Rademaker, ILO Deputy Regional Director for Arab States, emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in tapping into the potential of desert economies. "Harnessing the potential of desert economies, including to create decent work, requires collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to sustainability. Through this initiative, we aim to establish a comprehensive roadmap for the economic and social development of desert regions," Rademaker explained. He further highlighted that Saudi Arabia was chosen as the venue for the first workshop to leverage the country's expertise and institutions in desert-based economic strategies.

Program Overview and Workshop Highlights

The Yellow Economy Design Sprint Workshop gathered a diverse group of stakeholders, including governments, private sector leaders, researchers, development agencies, multilateral development banks, and international organizations. Together, participants explored priority areas such as renewable energy, desert tourism, sustainable agriculture, and natural resource management. Using design-thinking methodologies—such as empathy mapping, case studies, and participatory design—the workshop participants co-created actionable solutions tailored to the specific challenges and opportunities of desert economies.

A key highlight of the workshop was the focus on how desert economies can contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8, which advocates for decent work and economic growth. The outcomes from the workshop helped shape discussions at the Global Labour Market Conference held on January 29, 2025, in Riyadh. These discussions reinforced the importance of a multidimensional approach to desert economies, considering their environmental, social, and economic impacts.

Looking ahead, both the workshop and the conference will play a vital role in shaping the agenda for the upcoming Desert Economy Foresight Event scheduled for June 2025. This event will continue to refine strategies and foster practical, inclusive solutions to the climate and socio-economic challenges unique to desert regions.

A Model for Global and Regional Collaboration

The workshop underscores the ILO and ITCILO's commitment to advancing South-South and Triangular Cooperation, facilitating knowledge-sharing among countries with extensive desert regions. By uniting stakeholders across sectors and geographies, the initiative aims to lay the foundation for a resilient and inclusive economic future in desert areas.

Giuseppe Zefola, Deputy Director of Training at ITCILO, highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration: "By uniting stakeholders across sectors and geographies, we are setting the foundation for a resilient and inclusive economic future in desert regions to create actionable strategies and solutions." Stefano Merante, Head of the Catalyst Initiative at ITCILO, added, "This initiative not only aims to address the unique challenges of desert economies but also leverages their untapped potential for economic diversification and job creation."

A key presentation at the workshop came from Dr. Bradley Hiller of the Islamic Development Bank, who introduced the Just Land Transition concept. This approach helps land users adapt to evolving environmental conditions by promoting the adoption of resilient, climate-smart practices, ensuring sustainable livelihoods, and fostering inclusivity. The Just Land Transition concept is designed to leave no one behind in the transition toward more sustainable desert economies.

Next Steps and Future Collaboration

As the Yellow Economy initiative progresses, the ILO and ITCILO, along with the emerging Community of Practice, will continue refining and implementing strategies that promote sustainable desert economies. This collaborative effort will ensure that desert regions contribute meaningfully to global economic resilience, decent work, and social justice.

With ongoing support and partnership from stakeholders around the world, the initiative will help turn the challenges of desert economies into opportunities for innovation, sustainable development, and social inclusion.