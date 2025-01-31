New Report Highlights Need for Greater Focus on Women's Employment in Transport and Launches Women in Transport Network

A new report, Addressing Barriers to Women’s Participation in Transport, has been released today, urging for an increased focus on women's involvement in the transport sector. The report, a joint effort by the World Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the International Transport Forum (ITF), offers an in-depth analysis of global trends and the status of women in transport across Europe, Central Asia (ECA), and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Globally, women represent only 12% of the transport and storage workforce, highlighting a significant underrepresentation in a sector that impacts billions of lives daily. This lack of female representation limits the diversity of ideas in service design and decision-making, which in turn negatively affects business outcomes and economic growth. Increased female participation and leadership in the transport industry can foster innovation, improve team dynamics, and boost economic performance by addressing critical labor shortages.

The report emphasizes the importance of employing more women in transport for the creation of greener, safer, and more efficient transportation systems. Gender parity in the sector would enhance the decision-making abilities and performance of transport companies, providing substantial benefits for workers and users alike.

Several key barriers to women's involvement in transport are identified, including discriminatory workplace policies and significant gender gaps in operational, technical, and leadership roles. To combat these challenges, the report provides tailored recommendations for a wide range of stakeholders including policymakers, employers in both public and private sectors, educational institutions, and civil society organizations. These recommendations focus on five key pillars:

Attraction and recruitment

Human resources policies and practices

Retention and career advancement

Leadership opportunities

Legal and policy frameworks

Data collection and research

Launch of the Women in Transport (WiT) Network

In conjunction with the report, the Women in Transport (WiT) Network was officially launched today. This network serves as a platform for transport stakeholders committed to empowering women at every level of the industry. The WiT Network will facilitate networking, recruitment, training, and mentorship opportunities, aiming to create a more inclusive and diverse transport sector.

Statements from Network Founders

World Bank Group: "The launch of the Women in Transport Network is a significant step toward creating a more inclusive transport sector," said Nicolas Peltier, World Bank Global Director for Transport. "By connecting institutions and promoting gender equality, we can empower women, open better job opportunities, and enhance the inclusivity of the transport sector."

Asian Development Bank (ADB): “Women hold fewer than 9% of transport jobs in Asia and the Pacific,” said Samantha Hung, Director of Gender Equality at ADB. “The WiT Network is a key investment in women’s participation, offering them the skills, knowledge, and opportunities to lead, while fostering inclusive transport systems that benefit women and girls’ access to essential services.”

European Investment Bank (EIB): "When transport services are inclusive, economies thrive," stated Laura Piovesan, EIB Director General of the Projects Directorate. "The WiT Network allows us to unite efforts and scale solutions that benefit women, employers, and communities."

German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ): Ingrid-Gabriela Hoven, Managing Director of GIZ, added, "Integrating women’s perspectives and leadership is vital for creating gender-responsive transport systems. The Women in Transport Network is an essential step toward advancing gender equity and sustainable mobility."

International Transport Forum (ITF): “Women’s leadership is essential for building resilient and efficient transport systems,” said Young Tae Kim, ITF Secretary General. "I’m optimistic that the WiT Network will drive innovation, better decision-making, and sustainable growth in the sector."

As this collaborative effort gains momentum, the Women in Transport Network is expected to serve as a driving force for policy changes and greater gender equality in the transport sector, ultimately creating more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable transportation systems worldwide.