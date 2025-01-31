Tragic Aviation Collision Claims 67 Lives, Including Consultant Asra Hussain Raza

In a harrowing aviation disaster at Ronald Reagan National Airport, 67 individuals lost their lives, including Asra Hussain Raza, a daughter of Indian immigrants.

The midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner, identified as American Airlines Flight 5342, marks the nation's deadliest incident since 2001.

Raza, 26, was a Washington, DC-based consultant lauded for her dedication and compassion, leaving behind a heartbroken family and community reeling from her untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)