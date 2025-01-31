Left Menu

Tragic Aviation Collision Claims 67 Lives, Including Consultant Asra Hussain Raza

Asra Hussain Raza, daughter of Indian immigrants and a Washington, DC-based consultant, died in a midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner at Ronald Reagan National Airport. The accident killed 67 people, marking the deadliest US aviation disaster since 2001. Raza's family remembers her as someone who went out of her way for others.

In a harrowing aviation disaster at Ronald Reagan National Airport, 67 individuals lost their lives, including Asra Hussain Raza, a daughter of Indian immigrants.

The midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner, identified as American Airlines Flight 5342, marks the nation's deadliest incident since 2001.

Raza, 26, was a Washington, DC-based consultant lauded for her dedication and compassion, leaving behind a heartbroken family and community reeling from her untimely death.

