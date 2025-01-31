India's Pharma Sector: Pioneering Innovation Amidst R&D Challenges

The Economic Survey 2024-25, unveiled in Parliament, underscores a pivotal focus on innovation within India's pharmaceutical industry, urging enhanced efforts in new drug development and biopharmaceuticals as current R&D investment lags behind international counterparts.

In FY24, the pharmaceutical sector achieved a total turnover of Rs 4.17 lakh crore, marking a 10.1% annual growth rate over five years, with exports constituting a substantial 50% of this turnover at Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

Government measures, including the PLI scheme, aim at self-reliance and reducing import dependency in critical drug components, as further advancements include India's first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy and trial waivers for internationally approved drugs.

