Timex Group India: Timepieces Shine with Record Q3 Growth

Delhi, India – Timex Group India Ltd, a key player in the Indian watch industry, announced record financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. This success is credited to innovative product offerings and expansion across various distribution channels.

The company achieved a total income of 120 crores, showing a remarkable growth of 27% over the last quarter, with EBITDA and PBT reported at 4.6 crores and 2.6 crores, respectively. Growth was led by the traditional trade channel, while e-commerce and the defense sector also performed notably.

Timex's core brand posted a 36% increase, with luxury brand Philipp Plein seeing an 82% surge. Managing Director Deepak Chhabra highlighted the focus on premium segments and exciting market opportunities as key factors in their thriving performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)