Jayant Agro Unveils SATVA: Pioneering Sustainable Innovation

Jayant Agro-Organics introduces SATVA, a sustainability program inspired by India's cultural ethos and its founder's vision. The initiative aims to integrate sustainable practices across operations, leveraging technology and collaboration to cement its eco-conscious leadership and influence beyond the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:33 IST
Jayant Agro's leadership and employees unite under the SATVA program, reaffirming their collective commitment to sustainability and responsible growth.. Image Credit: ANI
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd., based in Mumbai, announced the launch of SATVA, an innovative sustainability program that aims to integrate sustainable practices deeply into the firm's core operations and philosophy. Drawing inspiration from its founding principles and India's cultural heritage, SATVA aims to set a benchmark for eco-conscious leadership in the industry.

Under the guidance of Chairman Shri Abhay V. Udeshi, SATVA builds on Jayant Agro's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and ethical practices. It seeks to transform strategic sustainability initiatives into everyday actions, aligning with the vision of the company's founding father, Shri Vithaldas G. Udeshi, to prioritize nature's nurturing role.

Leveraging modern technology and sustainable practices, including renewable energy and green chemistry, SATVA strengthens Jayant Agro's legacy of responsible innovation. The program focuses on employee engagement, sustainable sourcing, and establishing a circular economy, while also setting measurable goals and tracking performance to ensure continuous improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

