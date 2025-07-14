Jayant Agro Unveils SATVA: Pioneering Sustainable Innovation
Jayant Agro-Organics introduces SATVA, a sustainability program inspired by India's cultural ethos and its founder's vision. The initiative aims to integrate sustainable practices across operations, leveraging technology and collaboration to cement its eco-conscious leadership and influence beyond the company.
- Country:
- India
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd., based in Mumbai, announced the launch of SATVA, an innovative sustainability program that aims to integrate sustainable practices deeply into the firm's core operations and philosophy. Drawing inspiration from its founding principles and India's cultural heritage, SATVA aims to set a benchmark for eco-conscious leadership in the industry.
Under the guidance of Chairman Shri Abhay V. Udeshi, SATVA builds on Jayant Agro's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and ethical practices. It seeks to transform strategic sustainability initiatives into everyday actions, aligning with the vision of the company's founding father, Shri Vithaldas G. Udeshi, to prioritize nature's nurturing role.
Leveraging modern technology and sustainable practices, including renewable energy and green chemistry, SATVA strengthens Jayant Agro's legacy of responsible innovation. The program focuses on employee engagement, sustainable sourcing, and establishing a circular economy, while also setting measurable goals and tracking performance to ensure continuous improvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Spotlights Energy Innovations and New Children's Book
Digital Innovation in Religious Practice: Mumbai Mosques Adopt Azan App
NTPC Renewable Energy Fully Commissions 220-MW Shajapur Solar Project
South Korea's New Cabinet: Innovation, Energy Balance, and Health Expertise
Revolutionizing Parkinson's Treatment: Personalized Approaches Using MEG Innovation