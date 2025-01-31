Left Menu

Accelerating Private Investment: Key to India's Infrastructure Vision 2047

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights the need to boost private investment to upgrade India's infrastructure for Viksit Bharat@2047, beyond what public funding alone can achieve. It stresses enhancing private sector confidence through better project management, risk-sharing, and fostering public-private partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:45 IST
To achieve the ambitious goals of Viksit Bharat@2047, the Economic Survey 2024-25 emphasizes the critical need for increased private investment across various infrastructure sectors. Government funding alone, as the survey notes, is insufficient to meet India's burgeoning infrastructure needs.

The survey, presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, underscores the necessity of bolstering private sector confidence. This entails improvements in conceptualizing projects, managing contracts, resolving conflicts, and sharing risks and revenues. The Union Government's efforts must be complemented by greater public-private partnerships.

Accelerating infrastructure investment is crucial for India to sustain a high growth rate over the next two decades. The report highlights the need for integrated transport systems, urbanization resilient to disasters, and conservation of heritage sites, all while adhering to Net Zero commitments through renewable energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

