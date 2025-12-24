Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Funding Plan Over Sanctuary Cities

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's move to divert Homeland Security funds from states that refuse to align with federal immigration enforcement policies.

US District Judge Mary McElroy sided with 12 attorneys general from states facing decreased federal grants due to their 'sanctuary' status, solidifying their legal victory.

The Department of Homeland Security had aimed to cut over USD 233 million from these states, which challenged the cuts as unconstitutional. McElroy's ruling against such funding reductions emphasizes the importance of maintaining support for counterterrorism and emergency response programs.