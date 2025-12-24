Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Funding Plan Over Sanctuary Cities
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to redirect Homeland Security funds from states that don't comply with federal immigration enforcement. Judge Mary McElroy ruled in favor of 12 states suing over reduced grants. The decision ensures funding vital for counterterrorism and law enforcement remains unaffected by political agendas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Providence | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's move to divert Homeland Security funds from states that refuse to align with federal immigration enforcement policies.
US District Judge Mary McElroy sided with 12 attorneys general from states facing decreased federal grants due to their 'sanctuary' status, solidifying their legal victory.
The Department of Homeland Security had aimed to cut over USD 233 million from these states, which challenged the cuts as unconstitutional. McElroy's ruling against such funding reductions emphasizes the importance of maintaining support for counterterrorism and emergency response programs.