Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Funding Plan Over Sanctuary Cities

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to redirect Homeland Security funds from states that don't comply with federal immigration enforcement. Judge Mary McElroy ruled in favor of 12 states suing over reduced grants. The decision ensures funding vital for counterterrorism and law enforcement remains unaffected by political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Providence | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:15 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Funding Plan Over Sanctuary Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's move to divert Homeland Security funds from states that refuse to align with federal immigration enforcement policies.

US District Judge Mary McElroy sided with 12 attorneys general from states facing decreased federal grants due to their 'sanctuary' status, solidifying their legal victory.

The Department of Homeland Security had aimed to cut over USD 233 million from these states, which challenged the cuts as unconstitutional. McElroy's ruling against such funding reductions emphasizes the importance of maintaining support for counterterrorism and emergency response programs.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025