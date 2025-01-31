Telangana's Economic Brilliance: Leading Through Taxes and Entrepreneurship
The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights Telangana as a leader in own tax revenue with 88%, followed by Karnataka and Haryana at 86%. It also recognizes Telangana's high irrigation coverage and the significant role of WE Hub in advancing women's entrepreneurship, having supported numerous start-ups and entrepreneurs.
- Country:
- India
Telangana emerged as the frontrunner in own tax revenue with 88% between April and November last year, as per the Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Friday. The state, along with Karnataka and Haryana, set a benchmark with their economic strategies, reflecting progressive governance.
Additionally, Telangana stands among the top three states with significant irrigation coverage of 86% of its gross cropped area. This achievement trails possibly only Punjab and Haryana, which boast impressive figures of 98% and 94%, respectively.
WE Hub, an initiative based in Hyderabad, has been commended as a model for encouraging women's entrepreneurship. Since its inception, it has raised Rs 177 crore in funding and supported 6,376 start-ups, showcasing the power of government-backed programs in transforming regional economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra to Pioneer Innovation City: A New Hub for AI Start-Ups
Indian Markets Rally Post Economic Survey: Sensex and Nifty Surge
Navigating global headwinds will require strategic, prudent policy management and reinforcing domestic fundamentals: Economic Survey.
Economic Survey 2024-25: Insights Ahead of Union Budget
TMC and Azad Samaj Party MP Critique Govt Ahead of Economic Survey