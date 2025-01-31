Transforming Manipur's Dairy Industry: A New Era Begins

The Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning the transfer of the Manipur Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). This agreement is seen as a critical move for the state's dairy sector.

The MoU's formalization occurred with a ceremony in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, symbolizing a significant shift toward enhancing the dairy industry’s infrastructure and output. Singh described the initiative as a vital development for the state's economic health.

This transfer will lead to a reorganization of the existing dairy co-operative societies within Manipur, enabling better management and implementing structural reforms. The effort is expected to considerably boost milk production, benefiting the region's economy and dairy farmers alike.

