Transforming Manipur's Dairy Industry: A New Era Begins

An MoU formalizing the transfer of Manipur Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd to the National Dairy Development Board marks a major advancement in strengthening Manipur's dairy industry. This move aims to reorganize dairy co-operative societies, promoting professional management and boosting milk production in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:45 IST
The Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning the transfer of the Manipur Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). This agreement is seen as a critical move for the state's dairy sector.

The MoU's formalization occurred with a ceremony in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, symbolizing a significant shift toward enhancing the dairy industry’s infrastructure and output. Singh described the initiative as a vital development for the state's economic health.

This transfer will lead to a reorganization of the existing dairy co-operative societies within Manipur, enabling better management and implementing structural reforms. The effort is expected to considerably boost milk production, benefiting the region's economy and dairy farmers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

