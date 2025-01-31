Balancing Corporate Profits and Wages: A Path to Economic Stability

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights a pressing concern: the imbalance between corporate profit growth and wage stagnation. This disparity poses risks to economic stability by dampening consumer demand.

While corporate profits soared to a 15-year high, wage growth has lagged, particularly affecting entry-level tech jobs. The profit-to-GDP ratio among Nifty 500 companies nearly doubled from FY03 to FY24.

The survey suggests fostering an environment that promotes equitable income distribution, women's entrepreneurship, job creation, skilling, and ensuring a dynamic and sustainable growth trajectory for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)