Left Menu

Indian Railways: Bridging Growth with Digital Advancements

The Indian Railways experienced an 8% growth in passenger traffic and a 5.2% increase in freight revenue for FY24. The Economic Survey highlights the government's focus on digitalisation, with significant advancements in e-ticketing, refund processes, and tourist trains showcasing India's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:56 IST
Indian Railways: Bridging Growth with Digital Advancements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap, Indian Railways recorded an 8% increase in passenger traffic and a 5.2% rise in freight revenue during the financial year 2024, as reported in the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented to Parliament.

Indian Railways, ranking as the fourth largest railway network globally, has seen a surge in passenger traffic, prompting government efforts to enhance amenities. The Economic Survey spotlights e-ticketing, now at 86% in the reserved sector, and improvements in ticketing for the unreserved sector, which increased to 33% by October 2024.

Highlighting tourism, the survey notes the success of Bharat Gaurav trains in promoting cultural heritage tours. With 325 trips to date, these theme-based trains have carried over 191,000 tourists, offering comprehensive services like transport and sightseeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025