Indian Railways: Bridging Growth with Digital Advancements

In a significant leap, Indian Railways recorded an 8% increase in passenger traffic and a 5.2% rise in freight revenue during the financial year 2024, as reported in the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented to Parliament.

Indian Railways, ranking as the fourth largest railway network globally, has seen a surge in passenger traffic, prompting government efforts to enhance amenities. The Economic Survey spotlights e-ticketing, now at 86% in the reserved sector, and improvements in ticketing for the unreserved sector, which increased to 33% by October 2024.

Highlighting tourism, the survey notes the success of Bharat Gaurav trains in promoting cultural heritage tours. With 325 trips to date, these theme-based trains have carried over 191,000 tourists, offering comprehensive services like transport and sightseeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)