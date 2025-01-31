Left Menu

IRB Infrastructure Records Impressive Profit Surge

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd reported an 18.7% rise in profit after tax to Rs 222 crore for the December quarter. The company's profit, including exceptional items, soared to Rs 6,026 crore. Their total income slightly increased, and the firm declared a third interim dividend reflecting strong financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has announced an 18.7% increase in profit after tax amounting to Rs 222 crore for the December quarter. The company's PAT, excluding exceptional items, reached Rs 187 crore as opposed to Rs 6,026 crore including exceptional gains compared to the same period last year.

The infrastructure giant's total income for the quarter edged up to Rs 2,090 crore from Rs 2,077 crore the previous year. Among other financial milestones, IRB's Board declared a third interim dividend of Re 1, summing up to Rs 60.3 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

IRB Chairman and Managing Director, Virendra D Mhaiskar, highlighted the company's robust performance, noting a 21% rise in toll collection and a strategic move to transfer assets valued at Rs 15,000 crore to the IRB InvIT Fund. This aligns with IRB's strategic asset rotation and investment unlocking strategy.

