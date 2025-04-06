Ezhava Leader's Remarks on Malappuram: A Controversial Stand

Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, has reiterated his stance on Malappuram, labeling it a 'separate nation' due to perceived social injustices. Claiming misinterpretation, Natesan clarified he targeted the lack of justice, not the Muslim community, for which some concluded he aimed to fuel communal tensions.

The IUML leadership criticized Natesan, alleging his comments were designed to attract BJP's attention. Senior IUML leaders denounced his remarks, asserting them as an attempt to divide communal harmony in Malappuram. M K Muneer, a prominent IUML voice, questioned the necessity of labeling Malappuram as a threat to Hindus.

Simultaneously, the BJP lent support to Natesan, agreeing with his views on demographic trends affecting democracy. The CPI(M), however, distanced itself, advising against portraying Malappuram as dominated by one community to maintain peace. As tensions simmer, Natesan remains firm in his defense.

