Ezhava Leader's Remarks on Malappuram: A Controversial Stand
Vellappally Natesan, SNDP Yogam's general secretary, defended his controversial comments on Malappuram, emphasizing that he criticized the lack of social justice rather than targeting the Muslim community. Natesan accused certain IUML leaders of distorting his words, while the BJP and CPI(M) leaders also weighed in on the issue.
- Country:
- India
Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, has reiterated his stance on Malappuram, labeling it a 'separate nation' due to perceived social injustices. Claiming misinterpretation, Natesan clarified he targeted the lack of justice, not the Muslim community, for which some concluded he aimed to fuel communal tensions.
The IUML leadership criticized Natesan, alleging his comments were designed to attract BJP's attention. Senior IUML leaders denounced his remarks, asserting them as an attempt to divide communal harmony in Malappuram. M K Muneer, a prominent IUML voice, questioned the necessity of labeling Malappuram as a threat to Hindus.
Simultaneously, the BJP lent support to Natesan, agreeing with his views on demographic trends affecting democracy. The CPI(M), however, distanced itself, advising against portraying Malappuram as dominated by one community to maintain peace. As tensions simmer, Natesan remains firm in his defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Sneh Milan' Celebrations to Strengthen Ties with Bihar Voters
Tamil Nadu BJP Protests DMK's Alleged Concessions Over State Rights
BJP's Kesavan Accuses DMK of Playing Political Games over Delimitation Issue
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressing delimitation meet in Chennai says BJP govt is going ahead without any consultation on the matter.
Such cut in seats for south, increase for north will suit BJP as they hold greater influence in north: Pinarayi Vijayan in Chennai meet.