Pope Francis' Triumphant Return: A Message of Hope

Pope Francis made a remarkable return to St. Peter's Square on Sunday during a special Jubilee Mass dedicated to the sick and health workers. This marked his first public appearance at the Vatican following his release from the hospital two weeks earlier.

The pontiff greeted the enthusiastic crowd with a wave, as he was transported unannounced to the front of the altar. His voice, noticeably stronger than his previous address at Gemelli hospital, resonated as he expressed his gratitude, "Good Sunday to everyone. Thank you very much."

In his homily, read by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pope Francis shared insights from his recent battle with illness, emphasizing the importance of support and care without isolation. He praised healthcare workers, highlighting the challenges they face and urging for their respectful treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)