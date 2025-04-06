Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Call to Action: A Movement for Bihar's Future

Rahul Gandhi plans to visit Bihar's Begusarai to support youth in the 'palayan roko, naukri do' march aimed at highlighting unemployment and removing the NDA from power. The event encourages participation in the White T-Shirt Movement and focuses on transforming Bihar into a land of opportunities.

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced his visit to Bihar's Begusarai, aiming to rally support among the youth against unemployment and the ruling NDA. Scheduled for April 7, he will participate in the 'palayan roko, naukri do' march, emphasizing the urgent need for job creation.

In a video message shared on X, Gandhi urged Bihar's youth to don white t-shirts and raise their voices, pressing the government for their rights. He stressed the importance of this movement in showcasing Bihar's resilient youth to the world.

As Bihar prepares for the upcoming assembly elections in September-October, Gandhi's call to action seeks to galvanize voter engagement and push for transformative opportunities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

