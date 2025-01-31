Midair Collision Over Potomac: Unraveling the Deadliest Air Disaster

Divers are expected to resume work on the Potomac River this Friday as efforts continue in recovering the wreckage from a devastating midair collision that left 67 people dead. This incident stands as the most lethal aviation disaster in the United States in nearly 25 years.

The cockpit voice and flight data recorders of the American Airlines aircraft that collided with a military helicopter have been recovered, offering critical data for investigators probing this fatal event. Both aircraft plummeted upon impact at Ronald Reagan National Airport, leaving no survivors, as authorities examine the actions of the military pilot, air traffic controllers, and the circumstances leading to this collision.

Amidst ongoing investigations to determine flight conditions and procedural adherence, authorities are searching for the helicopter's black box. The crash occurred despite clear weather, raising concerns over altitude regulations and airspace management. This event underscores existing challenges in the vicinity of the busy Reagan National Airport.

