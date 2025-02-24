Bomb Scare Diverts American Airlines Flight to Rome

In a dramatic turn of events, American Airlines Flight 292 en route from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome due to a bomb threat, subsequently determined as non-credible by authorities. Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted the aircraft to ensure a secure landing at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on Sunday.

Upon arrival, all passengers, predominantly Indian nationals without Italian entry visas, were prioritized and rebooked on alternative flights departing from Rome. They spent the night in airport lounges under the care of American Airlines and Aeroporti di Roma personnel.

The airline confirmed the threat was unfounded, with officials emphasizing that passenger safety remains paramount. After thorough security checks, the Boeing aircraft has been cleared for departure and will be reintegrated into American Airlines' schedule the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)