Railway Ministry Launches 'SuperApp' for Seamless Service Experience

The Railway Ministry has launched a new application, 'SuperApp', on the Google Play Store for initial testing. The app, designed as a one-stop solution, aims to streamline access to various public-facing services.

Currently, only 1,000 users can download the app as part of its beta testing phase, according to a Board official. After gathering initial feedback, it will be extended to 10,000 users for further suggestions.

The SuperApp covers an array of services, including ticket bookings, inquiries, and more, all presented through a clean interface. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems, it represents the Railway Ministry's efforts to deliver a comprehensive user experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)