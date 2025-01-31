India's Marine Sector Transformation Under Modi Government

The Narendra Modi government's reforms have sparked significant changes in India's marine sector, as reflected in the Economic Survey 2024-25, according to Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, highlighting an impressive 76% rise in capital expenditure by the Infra Ministries up to November 2024, as part of the FY25 budget estimates.

Sonowal noted substantial progress in port capacity, which jumped from 3 MTPA to 21 MTPA between April and November this fiscal year, while average container turnaround times improved markedly from 48.1 hours to 30.4 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)