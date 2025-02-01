Left Menu

Revolutionizing Railway Services: The Launch of SuperApp

The Railway Ministry has launched SuperApp, a comprehensive service platform, for public beta testing. This app allows seamless bookings and inquiries related to Indian Railways. Initially limited to 1,000 users for feedback, the app aims to streamline multiple railway services into one cohesive system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 08:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has taken a significant step forward in public service enhancement with the release of SuperApp, a consolidated service platform available for preliminary testing on the Google Play Store, an official disclosed on Friday.

Initially, the application will be accessible to only 1,000 users as the Ministry evaluates user feedback. Subsequently, the app's availability will expand to 10,000 downloads for broader input, explained a Board official.

Featuring functionalities such as ticket booking—both reserved and unreserved—alongside platform reservations, train and PNR inquiries, and customer support through RailMadad, the SuperApp aims for a refined user experience with an integrated service framework, highlighted by Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

