Flower Power: The Lotus Controversy in Kerala's Art Festival

In a recent controversy, Union Minister Suresh Gopi raised concerns regarding the omission of the word 'lotus' from venue names at Kerala's School Kalolsavam.

With no initial venue named 'Thamara' (Lotus), the omission sparked protests from BJP and its youth supporters. As tensions grew, the state government decided to rename a venue to 'Thamara'.

Gopi defended the choice of the national flower, arguing that politics shouldn't overshadow its cultural significance, stating, 'Lotus is just like a rose; we shouldn't politicize it.'

(With inputs from agencies.)