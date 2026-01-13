Left Menu

Flower Power: The Lotus Controversy in Kerala's Art Festival

Union Minister Suresh Gopi questioned the absence of 'lotus' in the names of venues at Kerala's School Kalolsavam. Initially, no venue was named after Lotus, sparking protests from BJP factions. In response, the government renamed a venue to 'Thamara'. Gopi insists the flower shouldn't be politicized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent controversy, Union Minister Suresh Gopi raised concerns regarding the omission of the word 'lotus' from venue names at Kerala's School Kalolsavam.

With no initial venue named 'Thamara' (Lotus), the omission sparked protests from BJP and its youth supporters. As tensions grew, the state government decided to rename a venue to 'Thamara'.

Gopi defended the choice of the national flower, arguing that politics shouldn't overshadow its cultural significance, stating, 'Lotus is just like a rose; we shouldn't politicize it.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

