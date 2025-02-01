India's Budget 2025-26: A Vision for Economic Empowerment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2025-26, charting a course for India's future economic growth with a clear emphasis on key sectors like agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investments, and exports. She emphasized strategic reforms as catalysts for job creation, self-reliance, and bolstering global competitiveness.

Presenting the budget, Sitharaman expressed a commitment to accelerating India's growth trajectory while aspiring for 'Viksit Bharat,' or Developed India. She highlighted India's status as the fastest-growing major economy, showcasing its resilience and impressive potential on a global scale.

Addressing Parliament, the minister outlined the budget's focus on four pillars: the underprivileged ('Garib'), youth, farmers ('Annadata'), and women ('Nari'), aiming at inclusive growth and socio-economic progress. She reiterated, "This budget is dedicated to accelerating growth, driven by our aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Our economy remains the fastest growing among all major economies."

The budget proposes transformative reforms in domains such as taxation, energy, urban development, mining, and the financial sector. Sitharaman noted India's successful decade-long economic journey and structural reforms have garnered global attention.

With growing investor confidence and global partnerships, she described the coming five years as a pivotal period for achieving 'Sabka Vikas,' or development for all, ensuring balanced advancements across regions and industries. "Our economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. Our development track record over the past decade and structural reforms have drawn global interest. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only increased during this period. We view the next five years as a remarkable opportunity to achieve 'Sabka Vikas,' fostering balanced growth for all regions," she remarked.

Quoting Telugu poet and playwright Gurajada Apparao, Sitharaman stressed the budget's vision that a nation is defined by its people. The government's goals for Viksit Bharat include eradicating poverty, ensuring universal quality education, providing accessible healthcare, developing a skilled workforce, increasing women's workforce participation to 70%, and strengthening agriculture to position India as the 'food basket of the world.'

The budget lays out a strategic plan for India's advancement, focusing on economic empowerment, industrial development, and societal well-being. With a robust track record and ambitious aims, the government is poised to lead the nation towards greater prosperity in the forthcoming years.

