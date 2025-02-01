Leopold Cafe Shines at SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024

In an extravagant ceremony at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on January 18, 2025, the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards celebrated notable achievements in the nightlife and hospitality sectors. Supported by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India - Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (CREDAI - MCHI), the event recognized leading venues and personalities for their significant contributions.

Among the star recipients was the legendary Leopold Cafe, earning the Iconic Restaurant of the Year 2024 award. Located in Colaba, Leopold is renowned for its rich history, cultural significance, and resilience, having stood strong since 1871 and overcoming adverse events like the 26/11 terrorist attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic. The award was presented by distinguished figures, including CREDAI MCHI officials and film producer Suneel Darshan.

The awards ceremony highlighted various categories, celebrating excellence across Mumbai's vibrant hospitality scene, with honors going to celebrated nightclubs, restaurants, and leaders in the industry. The event underscored the thriving spirit of Mumbai's nightlife, bringing together industry leaders, celebrities, and enthusiasts to honor the innovative and enduring contributions to the city's social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)