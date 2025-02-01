Left Menu

Bihar Gains Major Boost in Union Budget 2025-26

The Union Budget 2025-26 brings significant announcements for Bihar, including the creation of a Makhana Board and the establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology. The Centre will support the western Kosi canal and infrastructure development in IITs, alongside facilitating greenfield airports in the state.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has delivered promising developments for Bihar, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Key initiatives include the establishment of a Makhana Board to enhance the production and processing of the nut in the state.

In addition, a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management will be set up, aimed at boosting food processing and increasing farmers' income in the eastern region. The Budget also earmarks funds for developing infrastructure at various IITs, including IIT Patna, and supports the western Kosi canal project to benefit the Mithilanchal region.

Political leaders in Bihar, such as Chirag Paswan and Sanjay Jha, have expressed satisfaction with the budgetary provisions, highlighting the potential economic upliftment for farmers and entrepreneurs in the region.

