Government Bolsters Startup Growth with New Rs 10,000 Crore Fund of Funds
The government unveiled a new Fund of Funds Scheme (FFS) with a Rs 10,000 crore corpus, aiming to stimulate venture capital investments by backing startups. Managed by SIDBI, the initiative promises substantial funding for AIFs, fostering technological innovation across diverse industries and significantly boosting India's startup ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
The government on Saturday unveiled an ambitious new Fund of Funds Scheme (FFS) with an impressive Rs 10,000 crore corpus, designed to ignite growth and encourage budding entrepreneurs across the nation.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the scheme's role in propelling venture capital investments. The initiative, operationalized by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), aims to allocate substantial capital to SEBI-registered Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), which will then invest in innovative startups.
This bold move follows a similar initiative from 2016, and has already garnered commitments surpassing Rs 91,000 crore from prominent AIFs. With an expanding scope and fresh contributions, the government continues its mission to nurture innovation through the Startup India initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bridging Borders: Assam's Quest for Global Entrepreneurship and Clean Energy Collaborations
Schwab Foundation Honors Social Entrepreneurship Pioneers
Telangana's Economic Brilliance: Leading Through Taxes and Entrepreneurship
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025: A Dynamic Hub for Global Innovation