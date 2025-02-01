Turning Playgrounds Global: India's Toy Industry Revolution
The Indian government announced plans to make India a global hub for toys by focusing on cluster development. This initiative aims to improve skills and manufacturing, ultimately creating high-quality, sustainable toys. The shift in strategy follows a decline in toy exports and reduced reliance on Chinese imports.
The Union government's FY25 Budget announcement aims to transform India into a global hub for toys through a focus on cluster development.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the strategy in her budget speech, highlighting plans to enhance skills and foster a manufacturing ecosystem to produce high-quality, innovative toys under the 'Made in India' brand.
This initiative comes as India's toy exports decline and efforts to decrease dependence on Chinese imports gain traction, marking a significant shift in the industry's trade dynamics.
