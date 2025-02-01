Tragedy on the Highway: A Fatal Crash in Ramban
A truck carrying liquor bottles skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar highway, causing a fatal accident. Yasir Ali died at the scene, while driver Rafaqat Khattana and two others sustained critical injuries. The vehicle rolled 300 feet into a gorge near Battery Cheshma, Ramban district.
A tragic accident unfolded along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday. Officials reported that one person lost his life, and three others suffered injuries when a truck carrying liquor bottles veered off the road. The incident occurred as the driver, Rafaqat Khattana, struggled to navigate a curve near Battery Cheshma in Ramban district.
The truck was bound for Srinagar when it plummeted into a 300-feet deep gorge. Police confirmed that Yasir Ali died instantly in the crash. The driver, along with two passengers named Junaid and Zakir Hussain, were quickly rescued and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
This devastating event highlights the perils of navigating the treacherous curves of the highway, further emphasizing road safety concerns in the region.
