Tragedy on the Highway: A Fatal Crash in Ramban

A tragic accident unfolded along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday. Officials reported that one person lost his life, and three others suffered injuries when a truck carrying liquor bottles veered off the road. The incident occurred as the driver, Rafaqat Khattana, struggled to navigate a curve near Battery Cheshma in Ramban district.

The truck was bound for Srinagar when it plummeted into a 300-feet deep gorge. Police confirmed that Yasir Ali died instantly in the crash. The driver, along with two passengers named Junaid and Zakir Hussain, were quickly rescued and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

This devastating event highlights the perils of navigating the treacherous curves of the highway, further emphasizing road safety concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)