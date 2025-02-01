Left Menu

A Bold Leap Forward: Viksit Bharat Budget 2025 Sparks Economic Growth

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praises the Union Budget 2025-26, highlighting its key tax relief for middle-class citizens and its focus on broad development initiatives. The budget aims to foster economic growth through transformative reforms, infrastructure investment, and empowering human resources, aiming for a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, enthusiastically applauded the Union Budget 2025-26, describing its landmark decision to exempt income up to Rs 12 lakh from taxation as a significant relief for the middle class. He noted this move would encourage greater savings and investments.

Dr. Sawant praised the Viksit Bharat Budget for its comprehensive development plans, structured under the four pillars of 'Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Annadata, and Gareeb Kalyan'. This framework is designed to propel India towards becoming stronger and more affluent.

Introducing reforms across various sectors like taxation, power, urban development, and more, the budget prioritizes growth amidst global uncertainties. Emphasizing infrastructure, tourism, and employment creation, it renews India's commitment to 'Kartavya Kaal' and achieving a developed nation status by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

