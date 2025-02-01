A Bold Leap Forward: Viksit Bharat Budget 2025 Sparks Economic Growth

The Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, enthusiastically applauded the Union Budget 2025-26, describing its landmark decision to exempt income up to Rs 12 lakh from taxation as a significant relief for the middle class. He noted this move would encourage greater savings and investments.

Dr. Sawant praised the Viksit Bharat Budget for its comprehensive development plans, structured under the four pillars of 'Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Annadata, and Gareeb Kalyan'. This framework is designed to propel India towards becoming stronger and more affluent.

Introducing reforms across various sectors like taxation, power, urban development, and more, the budget prioritizes growth amidst global uncertainties. Emphasizing infrastructure, tourism, and employment creation, it renews India's commitment to 'Kartavya Kaal' and achieving a developed nation status by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)