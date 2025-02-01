Left Menu

Assam's New Urea Plant: A Game Changer for Northeast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrates the Union Budget 2025-26 announcement of a new urea plant in Namrup, calling it a 'game changer' for the Northeast. The project aims to boost self-sufficiency in fertilizers, leverage natural gas resources, and create jobs, enhancing regional and national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:46 IST
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the Union Budget 2025-26 for announcing a new urea plant in Namrup, terming it a 'game changer' for the entire Northeast region. The plant is expected to help Assam achieve self-sufficiency in fertilizers and effectively utilize its natural gas resources.

The proposed urea facility will have an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons and involve an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister for the development, highlighting its potential to reduce dependency on imports and create jobs in the state.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech, announced infrastructural and tax reforms, including a Rs 50 lakh crore capital expenditure and Rs 15.5 lakh crore allocation for inclusive growth. The Budget also prioritizes micro-enterprises, offering enhanced credit support for women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs, and targets Assam's vast SHG network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

